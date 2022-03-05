Marriage Relationship With The Guidance of God

With God’s help, we will make it through anything.” — Ecclesiastes 4:12

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruben Canty Sr. has published his Christian book title, Loving God The Right Way: Through Your Love and Forgiveness. This brief helpful guide is candidly written with helpful Bible verses as well as thoughtful ideas on the value of listening to the power of forgiveness. Canty’s ideas are practical and will encourage you to persevere through your obstacles with a newfound enthusiasm.

Loving God The Right Way: Through Your Love and Forgiveness centers on fixing unhappy marriages or bringing new slants to already married couples. It encourages you to grow your love in God and your union. Ruben shares his wisdom as a husband in a dedicated marriage, inviting you to grow through your love of God, as His love is perfect. As you progress through the chapters, you’ll gain knowledge and learn about prayer, relationships, problems, and building a good marriage.

In today’s generation, love can be discovered in hopeless places. Faulty relationships are now confused between infatuation and love, devotion and attachment, and fantasy and reality. While everyone wants to get instant love, a wise man reminds us that the greatest solace is to find the love of God.

“This book is based on the struggles in marriage when we do not put God first.” — Amazon customer service.

Loving God The Right Way: Through Your Love and Forgiveness

Written by: Ruben Canty Sr.

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

