Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,222 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox signs one bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

Tags: Bills

SALT LAKE CITY (March 4, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed one bill. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 31. Information on this bill can be found below.

  • SCR008: Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the Importance of the Agriculture Industry

Download a copy of this press release here.

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox signs one bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.