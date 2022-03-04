Submit Release
Gov. Cox signs seven bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session￼

SALT LAKE CITY (March 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed seven bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 30. Information on these bills can be found below.

  • SB18: Election Modifications
  • SCR4: Concurrent Resolution on Fiscal Sustainability
  • HCR7: Concurrent Resolution Regarding Improving Air Quality Through Enhanced Zero Emission Rail
  • HCR8: Concurrent Resolution Acknowledging Completion of Board Governance Training
  • HCR10: Concurrent Resolution Regarding an Interlocal Agreement Creating the Jordan River Commission
  • HCR11: Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Work of Primary Care Providers to the Citizens of Utah
  • SCR5: Concurrent Resolution Honoring 125th Anniversary of the National Parent Teacher Association

