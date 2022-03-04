Gov. Cox signs seven bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session￼

SALT LAKE CITY (March 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed seven bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 30. Information on these bills can be found below.

SB18: Election Modifications

SCR4: Concurrent Resolution on Fiscal Sustainability

HCR7: Concurrent Resolution Regarding Improving Air Quality Through Enhanced Zero Emission Rail

HCR8: Concurrent Resolution Acknowledging Completion of Board Governance Training

HCR10: Concurrent Resolution Regarding an Interlocal Agreement Creating the Jordan River Commission

HCR11: Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Work of Primary Care Providers to the Citizens of Utah

SCR5: Concurrent Resolution Honoring 125th Anniversary of the National Parent Teacher Association

