Gov. Cox names Darryle Rude as interim commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions

SALT LAKE CITY (March 4, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Darryle Rude as interim commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.

“Darryle has shown nothing but professionalism and competency during his time at the Department of Financial Institutions and in his current role as chief examiner,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m grateful he’s willing to take on this new assignment as interim commissioner.”

Rude began his career with the Utah Department of Financial Institutions in 1989 as an examiner. He served as the supervisor of banks and the supervisor of industrial banks until he was appointed chief examiner and joined the department’s executive leadership team.

During his 33 years with the department, Rude has received extensive training in financial institution regulation through partnerships with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Credit Union Association, Federal Reserve Bank and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as well as the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors and other western states, giving him an invaluable perspective on regulatory matters and the challenges financial institutions face. He has represented the department on various state government committees, including the Utah Money Management Council and currently serves on the CSBS Education Foundation and State Supervisory Processes Committees.

Rude graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Business Management and attended the Utah Department of Human Resource Management’s Certified Public Manager Program. He enjoys golfing, skiing and any other excuse to get outdoors. He and his wife Sheila have two adult children.

“I am honored to accept the position of interim commissioner,” Rude said. “I will strive to maintain the good work that Commissioner Edward Leary and the professional staff of the department is known for.”

