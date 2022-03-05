The NCDOR Begins Accepting Business Income Tax Returns Effective March 4

Raleigh, N.C.

Mar 4, 2022

Today, the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) officially began accepting and downloading 2021 Corporate Income and Franchise, Partnership Income, and Estates and Trust Income tax returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgements.

The delay in opening the tax season is due to the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes. The later start date provided the time to complete the testing of system updates and approve updates in commercial tax preparation software. The NCDOR began accepting individual income tax returns on Tuesday, March 1.

Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15. However, due to the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time and will not be subject to penalties or interest.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and more accurate than traditional paper filing.