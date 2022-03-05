Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Hawaiʻi State Capitol among state facilities to reopen to the public on Monday

HONOLULU – As new COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to decline across the state, the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) announced today that all state facilities managed by DAGS will reopen to the general public, effective Mar. 7, 2022.

“State operations continued throughout the pandemic, and departments and agencies serviced the public by appointment or through a managed process. Starting Monday, individuals may enter state facilities to conduct their business, after showing required documentation,” said Curt Otaguro, state comptroller.

Beginning on Mar. 7, visitors to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol will be able to enter from one of two entry points — the basement rotunda entrance and the first-floor rotunda, street level. Security guards will operate a new screening process at each entry point, where visitors will be asked for their photo ID cards and proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 72 hours of entering the Capitol. Visitors who meet the requirements will receive a daily sticker that must be worn at all times while at the State Capitol. Face masks are also required at this time.

“We’re very pleased to be able to welcome the public back to the State Capitol, and to hold in-person meetings again”, said Gov. David Ige. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience over the past two years. The state remained vigilant in its fight against COVID-19, and I am proud to say that our collective efforts in maintaining health and safety protocols resulted in one of the lowest hospitalization and death rates in the country.”

Entry procedures will remain in place through at least Mar. 25 and will vary by department.

