DLNR News Release: ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

(Honolulu) – Construction is set to begin on March 7th on a water system improvement project at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. This project involves instillation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water mains and service laterals. They will also conduct trenching and asphalt pavement repair work.

During the construction phase, parking stalls in various areas throughout the harbor will be temporarily closed to allow room for the contractor to work and allow for normal traffic flow.  Water service to various portions of the harbor will be temporally shutoff during water lateral connections.

Water to the entire harbor will be shutoff for approximately 8 hours for the connection to the Board of Water Supply (BWS) water main. Notices will be posted around the harbor when these water shutdowns are scheduled.

Harbor comfort stations will be temporarily closed as needed during the water lateral and water main connections.  Porta potties will be installed at the harbor comfort stations during these temporary water system shutdowns.

Pacific Isles Equipment Rental, Inc. is the contractor, and the estimated construction cost will be $1,474,778 with an estimated completion by October 2022.

The Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor has 699 berths with a dock, one ramp, vessel washdown area and a harbor office.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor photograph’s:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ofexvdh67r8fg8h/AAAmFPIrVC-qQ_S4iPN2KCuxa?dl=0

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected]

