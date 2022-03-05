Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,216 in the last 365 days.

HSEO News Release: STATEMENT FROM CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn today issued the following statement: 

“We strongly support Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s decision to suspend purchasing any more Russian crude oil for Hawai‘i. The Hawai‘i State Energy Office has been in close contact with Par and other state and industry partners ever since tensions between Russia and Ukraine arose to assure energy supply for Hawai‘i would not be disrupted.  

“While we do not anticipate any supply concerns, HSEO reminds residents that energy prices are likely to remain high and perhaps go even higher due to uncertainty in the global energy markets.  

This market exposure underscores why Hawaii is focused on transitioning as quickly as it can to locally produced renewable energy.” 

###

About the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. Toward this end, the HSEO is developing policies and programs to achieve our energy and climate change goals while identifying strategies that create jobs, lower costs, and improve quality of life in Hawaiʻi. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claudia Rapkoch

Public Affairs Officer

Hawaiʻi State Energy Office

(808) 460-5998

[email protected]

You just read:

HSEO News Release: STATEMENT FROM CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.