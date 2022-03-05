Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,217 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

CANADA, April 3 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games:

“Today, on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, I join Canadians in cheering on our country’s finest athletes. From March 4 to 13, 2022, 49 Canadian Paralympians will compete against the best athletes from around the world.

“Our Paralympians have persevered and trained hard, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while keeping themselves, their families, and communities safe. As they represent Team Canada on the world stage, I encourage all Canadians to watch and cheer on these talented athletes.

“As millions of Canadians come together to rally behind our Paralympic athletes, the world has also come together to stand with the Ukrainian people. Canada supports the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus, and joins the international sport community in condemning Russia’s unjustifiable and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Canada remains steadfast in its support for the Ukrainian people and we continue to work closely with our international partners and allies to hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I wish our athletes the best of luck – your hard work and determination continue to inspire us all. I know you will make us all proud!

“Good luck, Team Canada!”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.