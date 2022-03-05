Statement by the Prime Minister on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

CANADA, April 3 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games:

“Today, on the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, I join Canadians in cheering on our country’s finest athletes. From March 4 to 13, 2022, 49 Canadian Paralympians will compete against the best athletes from around the world.

“Our Paralympians have persevered and trained hard, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while keeping themselves, their families, and communities safe. As they represent Team Canada on the world stage, I encourage all Canadians to watch and cheer on these talented athletes.

“As millions of Canadians come together to rally behind our Paralympic athletes, the world has also come together to stand with the Ukrainian people. Canada supports the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus, and joins the international sport community in condemning Russia’s unjustifiable and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Canada remains steadfast in its support for the Ukrainian people and we continue to work closely with our international partners and allies to hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I wish our athletes the best of luck – your hard work and determination continue to inspire us all. I know you will make us all proud!

“Good luck, Team Canada!”