MAINE, March 4 - Back to current news.

Maine River Flow Advisory Commission 2022 Annual Meeting Reviews Ice Conditions, Flood Risks, and Continuing Drought

March 4, 2022 Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - The Maine River Flow Advisory Commission met virtually yesterday to review statewide ice conditions, flood risks, and the continuing drought conditions in Western Maine.

Currently, Maine is experiencing persistent and noteworthy below normal stream flow and ground water conditions in Western Maine, while conditions in the rest of the state remain in the normal range. Snow-pack conditions are normal to below normal. The National Weather Service reports variable weather the next two weeks, with up and down temperatures that will allow for some potential snow and ice melt, with no strong signals for additional snowpack.

"I think we are all hopeful for a March snow event to beef up some of the snowpack," said Nicholas Stasulis, commission co-chair and Data Section Chief, U.S. Geological Survey. "Without the potential recharge from that melting snow, the long-standing drought in Maine will likely persist. One storm can change things quickly."

The US Coast Guard noted it has been a low to normal ice season. So far, they have clocked over 180 hours of ice breaking along the Penobscot River in Bangor. An ice breaking mission is tentatively planned by the US Coast Guard for the Kennebec River in late March.

Susan Baker, State Coordinator of the Floodplain Management Program, shared FEMA's new Risk Rating approach for flood insurance. The program is more comprehensive, with premiums more accurately reflecting a property's unique flood risks using a broader range of variables.

Maine's River Flow Advisory Commission consists of members from the US Geological Survey, Department of Environmental Protection, the National Weather Service in Gray and Caribou, the US Coast Guard, University of Maine, Maine Emergency Management Agency, and the National Flood Insurance Program.

The River Flow Advisory Commission is not expected to meet again unless conditions warrant.The report will be available online at www.maine.gov/mema or can be obtained from MEMA by calling 207-624-4400.

#