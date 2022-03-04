Support Kansas Wildlife by Donating a Portion of Your Tax Return

Submit Release
For Immediate Release: March 4, 2022

Contact: Nadia Reimer CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

PRATT – More than 4,500 birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians, crustaceans and mollusks are considered nongame species in Kansas – species that are not trapped, fished, or hunted. Collectively, nongame wildlife makes up more than 99 percent of all species in the state. Through tax-deductible donations to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) Chickadee Checkoff program, individuals can support these species through nongame wildlife research, habitat enhancements and restorations, educational projects and more.

To contribute, simply mark the Chickadee Checkoff box on your state income tax forms (line 37 on K40 form) and designate the amount you would like to donate; there is no minimum or incremental requirement. Donations can also be made throughout the year at chickadeecheckoff.com or by mailing a check to Chickadee Checkoff c/o Kansas Department of Wildlife, and Parks (KDWP) 512 SE 25th Ave, Pratt, KS 67124.

Private donations are crucial in funding these vital species since Chickadee Checkoff proceeds are matched by federal funds. Contributions have been steadily decreasing in recent years, making it imperative for Kansans to mark the Chickadee Checkoff box this year. Be a force for nature. Donate today to support Kansas’ nongame species.

For more information, visit chickadeecheckoff.com.

