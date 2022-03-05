On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation By: Carl Moyler
Author Presents Comparative Literature-Inflected Analysis of Albert Camus and Martin Luther King Jr.
"The book's methodology is precise and engaging, approaching events like the men's Nobel Prize helping to demonstrate the uncanny connections between the men's major life events."

Author Carl E. Moyler has published his book title, On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation. It is about Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr. who are role models who lived out their passion for justice and freedom.
— Paige Van De Winkle,
Comparative Investigation. It is about Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr. who are role
models who lived out their passion for justice and freedom. Camus and King were brought up and
lived as personal witnesses to the political, economic, and social ravages of their time and place.
Neither man was willing to stand in the presence of tyranny, oppression, racism, exploitation,
murder, war, and do nothing. Therefore, their response, based on their calling, was a revolt for
freedom.
“The book’s methodology is precise and engaging, approaching events like the men’s Nobel Prize
helping to demonstrate the uncanny connections between the men’s major life events. They swell
with emotion and inspiration in their themes, too.” — Paige Van De Winkle, Foreword Reviews.
“This book is so informative and entails so many details about the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.
and Albert Camus. They are indeed heroes who fought against injustice for the sake of providing
freedom to humans. Both of them did something so important that it changed the present and future
for many generations to come. Although they had different religious beliefs—King a Christian and
Camus an atheist, their lives paralleled one another. What struck me is how they relentlessly fought
for what was right. I never read such a detailed book about their lives, and I learned so much after
reading this.” — James Richardson, Amazon Customer Review.
Carl E. Moyler was born in Newport News, Virginia. He currently resides in Dayton, Ohio. He
graduated from West Virginia State University in 1954 with a major in foreign languages and an
alumnus of the year in 2007. He finished his doctorate in Comparative Literature from the Union
Institute / University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a high school teacher of foreign languages and
a professor and an administrator at Urbana University and Wilberforce University.
On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation
Written by: Carl E. Moyler
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
