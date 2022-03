On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation By: Carl Moyler

Author Presents Comparative Literature-Inflected Analysis of Albert Camus and Martin Luther King Jr.

“The book’s methodology is precise and engaging, approaching events like the men’s Nobel Prize helping to demonstrate the uncanny connections between the men’s major life events.” — Paige Van De Winkle,

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Carl E. Moyler has published his book title, On Freedom and Revolt: AComparative Investigation. It is about Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr. who are rolemodels who lived out their passion for justice and freedom. Camus and King were brought up andlived as personal witnesses to the political, economic, and social ravages of their time and place.Neither man was willing to stand in the presence of tyranny, oppression, racism, exploitation,murder, war, and do nothing. Therefore, their response, based on their calling, was a revolt forfreedom.“The book’s methodology is precise and engaging, approaching events like the men’s Nobel Prizehelping to demonstrate the uncanny connections between the men’s major life events. They swellwith emotion and inspiration in their themes, too.” — Paige Van De Winkle, Foreword Reviews.“This book is so informative and entails so many details about the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.and Albert Camus. They are indeed heroes who fought against injustice for the sake of providingfreedom to humans. Both of them did something so important that it changed the present and futurefor many generations to come. Although they had different religious beliefs—King a Christian andCamus an atheist, their lives paralleled one another. What struck me is how they relentlessly foughtfor what was right. I never read such a detailed book about their lives, and I learned so much afterreading this.” — James Richardson, Amazon Customer Review.Carl E. Moyler was born in Newport News, Virginia. He currently resides in Dayton, Ohio. Hegraduated from West Virginia State University in 1954 with a major in foreign languages and analumnus of the year in 2007. He finished his doctorate in Comparative Literature from the UnionInstitute / University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a high school teacher of foreign languages anda professor and an administrator at Urbana University and Wilberforce University.On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative InvestigationWritten by: Carl E. MoylerKindle |Hardcover |Paperback |Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.About Authors PressAuthors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of bothexperienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions forfull-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, andpublishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to bepublished, marketed, and sold.Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.