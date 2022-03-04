Maine Education Matters Podcast on COVID Fatigue

The Maine Department of Education teamed up with Maine Education Matters podcast and a few other rock stars in Maine’s education system recently for a podcast to talk about COVID-19 fatigue in Maine schools.

Matt & Courtney host a panel of education rock stars to discuss the elephant that’s in the education room: COVID fatigue. We talk with Kelsey Stoyanova (2022 Maine Teacher of the Year), Chris Howell (2022 Maine Superintendent of the Year), Carrie Woodcock (Executive Director of the Maine Parent Federation), and Bear Shea (MDOE Mental Health Specialist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker) about how COVID is impacting the social, mental, emotional, and physical lives of everyone in education, from administrators to teachers to parents…everyone…and the different ways in which COVID is fatiguing everyone. It’s an empathy-fueled conversation, and one that needs to be had across the state and beyond.

