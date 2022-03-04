Forest Hills School 5th & 6th Graders Learn about Career Aspirations Through Maine College Circle

Rick Wilson and Martin Mackey from the Maine Department of Education Office of Innovation were in Jackman, Maine recently collaborating with Maine College Circle Executive Director Bob Stuart as he presented to 5th and 6th graders at Forest Hills School in SAD 12.

His message revolved around career aspirations and the Maine College Circle’s ongoing process to inform and inspire early aspirations, to empower the youth of rural Maine, to build a brighter future for themselves, and for their communities.

Since 1992, Maine College Circle has been talking with rural Maine elementary school students about their opportunities to build a brighter future. They help them understand the value of continued education beyond high school and help them explore their educational opportunities. To learn more about Maine College Circle and Bob’s great work, visit https://www.mainecollegecircle.org/.