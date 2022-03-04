Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jessica Caron

Maine DOE team member Jessica Caron is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Jessica in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

At the Maine DOE, I am an ESEA Regional Program Manager and Title I Specialist. In my role, I oversee the ESEA Title Programming for the Aroostook and Kennebec regions (I, myself am a former student of “the county”, growing up in Fort Kent). Now, I help local school districts plan how to use their Title funding in a way that meets regulations AND helps their students.

What do you like best about your job?

I absolutely love working directly with folks in the field. Federal regulations can be complicated and I enjoy answering questions and providing 1-on-1 support to help them navigate these tricky waters! In addition, I appreciate any chance to create opportunities for people in the field to connect as well as creating user-friendly resources that practitioners can use to implement best practices with their Title I funds. Guiding support sessions and collaborating with practitioners directly overseeing Title I implementation efforts through Office Hours and Maine Title IA Educators’ Network meetings is another favorite part of my job. My ultimate goal is to help improve systems to be more efficient, supportive, and meaningful for continuous school improvement at the state and local level.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I fell in love with education as a career during my college classes and always felt drawn to the intersection between practitioners working directly with students and policies guiding these interactions. My background as a special educator helped me learn how to best support struggling workers and that vision helps guide the work I do at the policy level when thinking through how to help design and create the best supports possible!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

When outside of work, you can find me camping, cross country skiing, and reading/writing. Being outside always brings me such peace, as does getting lost in books and my journal. The photo of me included above is from a bench I love to write on in Portland!