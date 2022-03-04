ICYMI: Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Continue to Champion Important Issues on Behalf of Hardworking Georgians

GEORGIA, March 4 - Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have been traveling across Georgia to champion important issues on behalf of hardworking Georgians.

On February 21, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were glad to be with the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce for their Pancakes and Policy Breakfast where they were met with a warm reception from business and policy leaders in their hometown.

Later that day, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were joined by Consul General of Israel to the Southeast United States Anat Sultan-Dadon to sign HB383 into law, reaffirming Georgia's support of an important friend and crucial ally, Israel.

On February 22, Governor Kemp welcomed 3,500 more jobs to the Peach State via an investment by Carvana. He then stopped by the Georgia FFA breakfast to talk with the future of the agriculture industry in Georgia. Also on February 22, Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee and state leaders, announced more than $422 million in preliminary awards which will ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.

First Lady Marty Kemp convened the first meeting of the GRACE Commission for 2022 on February 22. The GRACE Commission, at the leadership of the First Lady, has been at the forefront of the fight to raise awareness on the issue of human trafficking and create lasting change.

On February 23, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp honored and remembered Ahmaud Arbery two years after he was tragically murdered by acknowledging the lasting change his legacy will have on the Brunswick community, our state, and the entire nation.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp commended the passage of the "Unmask Georgia Students Act" by the Senate Education Committee on February 23 as well as the passage of the "Parents' Bill of Rights" by the Senate Education Committee. The momentum for both bills which are key parts of Governor Kemp's 2022 legislative agenda continues to grow.

On February 24, Russia violated Ukraine's sovereignty through a callous, indefensible invasion. Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp condemned this aggression of tyrants and asked Georgians to join their family in praying for Ukrainians as well as brave men and women of our military and their families who have been deployed to fight for liberty around the world.

Later, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp celebrated 18 consecutive months of breaking records at the Georgia Ports Authority State of the Ports Annual Address. Georgia continues to lead in the Great Recovery, and Governor Kemp commended the Ports' can-do spirit as an example for the nation in this arena. While there, he also announced 75 new jobs will be created in Effingham County by Serena and Lily- a high-end furniture company.

On February 25, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp celebrated the grand opening of the new Coca Cola United Bottling Facility in Tifton - an endeavor which created more than 200 jobs and $65 million investment in the region.

Later that evening, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were joined by their daughters and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell to promote childhood literacy.

On February 28, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp's military tax exemption proposal for career servicemembers passed the Georgia House with a unanimous "yay" vote.

The morning of March 1, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Georgia Football National Championship Coach Kirby Smart and a delegation from the University of Georgia visited the Governor's Office on March 1, and Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp had an opportunity to thank them for all they've done for the many Georgians who are proud members of Dawg Nation.

On March 1, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp also announced a $90 million partnership to build a 3,000-mile fiber optic network to bring broadband to 31,000 unserved or underserved customers in middle Georgia.

Public safety continues to remain top of mind for Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp. Created at the direction of Governor Kemp, the Multi-Agency Crime Suppression Unit has made 20,421 vehicle stops, apprehended 400 wanted persons, recovered 291 stolen vehicles and 180 guns (127 of which were stolen), and gotten 23 murder suspects off of our streets.

Governor Kemp also celebrated the passage of his proposal to use $1.6 billion in surplus state funds to return money directly to hardworking Georgians.

On March 2, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp encouraged all Georgians to join them in helping children discover the power of reading in recognition of Read Across America Day.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp believe a Constitutional Carry measure should be implemented to enshrine Georgians' ability to protect themselves and their families in Georgia law. They attended an event on March 2 with supporters of this important measure.

They ended the week by visiting Savannah for a groundbreaking ceremony for the University of Georgia Wormsloe Experiential Learning Center and then attending the Georgia FFA Foundation Blue and Gold Gala in Atlanta.

Gov. Kemp Returns Money to Hardworking Georgians

WABE: Brian Kemp plan advances for Georgia income tax rebates

Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to pay $1.6 billion worth of state income tax refunds is advancing, with lawmakers looking to help the Republican governor fulfill his promise to give some of Georgia’s historic surplus back to taxpayers as both Kemp and legislators seek reelection.

The measure promises a $250 rebate for single filers, $375 for single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 for married couples filing jointly. The refund would only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years. The state began processing 2021 returns on Feb. 1 and returns are due April 18 unless a taxpayer files an extension.