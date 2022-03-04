Anglers: It's Time to Remove Ice Fishing Shelters

CANADA, March 4 - Released on March 4, 2022

With ice fishing season winding down, anglers should plan to remove their ice fishing shelters before the deadlines - March 15 south of Highway 16 and March 31 north of the highway.

Spring weather is unpredictable and it can be easy to overestimate how much time you have to safely remove your ice shelter. Every year, shelters end up abandoned on the melting ice, posing a danger to boaters, water skiers and others enjoying our lakes. Leftover debris can also wash up on shore, causing litter and potential environmental hazards.

Ice fishing structures must be removed from the ice surface and transported away, along with all litter and leftover debris. Shelters not removed may result in the owner's prosecution, with the structure and its contents confiscated. All shelters require the owner's complete name, address and phone number marked clearly on the outside, in letters that are at least 2.5 cm high.

Anyone travelling on the ice should be extremely cautious. Slush indicates that ice is quickly eroding, and fluctuating temperatures can cause thermal cracks and pressure ridges, which are also indicators of unsafe ice conditions. Ice thickness and strength can vary considerably from one area to another, so check and be sure.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Anglers Guide, available online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or call #5555 from a SaskTel cellular device. Violations can also be reported online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTip Reward Program.

Chris Hodges Environment Regina Phone: 306-787-0143 Email: chris.hodges2@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-527-1603