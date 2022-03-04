Potent Mystery Thriller Book Graces the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books

This galvanizing work weaves together the elements of a good thriller and mystery book for a binge-read.” — Jerry Blanton

Rising Tides: Second of the warm world mysteries. This galvanizing work weaves together the

elements of a good thriller and mystery book for a binge-read. Apart from publishing Rising Tides,

Authors Press, one of the rising publishing companies in the industry, is set to exhibit the author’s

book at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13, 2022 at the University of Arizona.

What seemed to be a death by accident became a catalyst in unveiling shocking revelations and

thrilling “cat-and-mouse” chase when Buck Jaspers was hired to investigate the death of Noel

Chapman, manager of the Blue Flamingo Apartments, after he was found floating face down in

the king tide flood waters that have flooded the basement laundry. Fearing a $50 million lawsuit

from Chapman’s wife, Charles Sturgis, whose family owns the apartments, seeks Jaspers’ help

and his team to prove that Chapman’s death was not an accident but a murder, concealed enough

to fool everyone that it is the opposite, but is it really? After interviewing the residents and

employees of the Blue Flamingo Apartments, they have gathered that Noel did not get along with

his wife and had a bit of a gambling problem, the assistant manager is a ladies’ man, and two of

the residents played poker with Chapman, and the custodian’s wife and daughter are trapped in

Cuba— will these help Buck in finding out the person behind Noel’s murder, if it really is one?

Discover more about the people surrounding Noel prior to his death and the dirt that lies behind

each one of them by grabbing a copy of the book, available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes &

Noble, and more online book retailers.

Blanton was able to successfully transport readers to a quasi real-life crime scene investigation

what with the nail-biting gathering of information and who’s who throughout the book that will

have readers form their own opinions whether it really was a murder or not. The mystery behind

Chapman’s death and the process of finding out what really happened will bring out everyone’s

inner Sherlock Holmes.

Jerry C. Blanton has worked many jobs that probably honed his skills in penning stories, from

teaching high school English, serving as an academic dean, working as a copywriter and

proofreader, English professor, and writer played a big part in the completion of this book and his

other works. Blanton has already written more than thirty books that include mysteries, short

stories collection, sci-fi novels, and even poetry. He has three beautiful children and is currently

residing in Homestead, Florida. Visit www.jerrycblanton.com to know more about the author and

his works.

Rising Tides: Second of the Warm World Mysteries

Written by: Jerry C. Blanton

