CEO, Speaker, Singer and Author The Ebonizer Begins Nationwide Tour on March 20 for her Ebonized Book Series

The Ebonizer book tour

CEO, Motivational Speaker, Singer and Author The Ebonizer

The multi-faceted media mogul will be joined by former Destiny's Child singer and celebrity host Latavia Roberts for a one-of-a-kind book tour experience

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S., March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ebonizer aims to inspire greatness with her book 'Ebonized Part 1: Self - Identity'. The book tour features the inspirational author with additional support from locally curated lineups of artists, speakers and performers in each city. The tour debuts in Austin, Texas during the SXSW conference and will continue across the country with special performances by artists from The Ebonizer’s music label, Music Evolved Records.

The Ebonizer released the first part of her inspirational book series 'Ebonized' that explores the subject of self-identity from her own wins, losses and lessons that re-aligned her focus to her own journey of self love. 'Ebonized Part 1: Self - Identity' is the first of five parts in the series written by the Chicago native, immersing the reader into The Ebonizer's real life experiences that initiated a re-evaluation of her self-identity and how it affected areas of her life. The book is packed with poems, worksheets, strategies and examples of how The Ebonizer uses these tools to reflect on the past and encourage a future where mental health plays an important role in a happy and healthy life.

Buy The Ebonizer's book 'Ebonized Part 1: Self - Identity', available online and in stores.


To learn more about The Ebonizer and the most up to date list of cities on the book tour, check out one of the links below.

The Ebonizer's Website
musicevolvedrecords.com

Biography

The Ebonizer is an author, motivational speaker and CEO of Music Evolved Records with many accomplishments that have made her a successful entrepreneur and mogul of her media company, Ebonized Me. In addition to her sharp business mindset and passion for mentorship, she is a gifted singer known for her fierceness and fearlessness on stage as well as her many musical experiences, coached vocal training, and development of audience focused stage presence. She is now an "Ebonized Boss" marked by her transformation into greatness.

The Ebonizer has shared the stage with many well known artists, such as Yolanda Adams, Mary Mary, Celine Dion, Nick Carter, plus many others. In 2001, she was featured in R. Kelly’s video, “The World’s Greatest”. In 2012, Ebony was the runner up in the national anthem competition for “Black Girls Run” with over 40,000 votes. Her melodic voice often gets compared to the likeness of Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton.

