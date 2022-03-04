Submit Release
CDC Lists All Eight Connecticut Counties In The Low/Green COVID-19 Category

03/04/2022

CDC Lists All Eight Connecticut Counties In The Low/Green COVID-19 Category

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 4, 2022

 

CONTACT:     Chris Boyle—Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

HARTFORD, Conn. —As part of its weekly update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed all eight Connecticut counties in the Low/Green category as part of its new COVID-19 Community Levels framework.

 

Per this update, residents in all eight Connecticut counties should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. This new CDC tool monitors the level of COVID-19 in including hospitalizations, hospital capacity and cases.

 

The COVID-19 Community Levels map informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium” and “High.”

 

When this tool was launched on Friday, Feb. 25, seven Connecticut counties were listed as in the Green category; only Middlesex County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category. This new approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.

 

The guidelines include:

  • Low—Green: Residents in these counties should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
  • Medium—Yellow:Residents who are at high risk for severe illness in these counties should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
  • High—Orange: Residents in these counties should wear a mask indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

 

