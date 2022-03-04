Neal Gugler selected for district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson ...

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Neal Gugler to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.

The commission conducted a public interview for the position March 4 in Junction City. Eight people had applied for the opening.

Gugler’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He is a special investigator for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29.

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.