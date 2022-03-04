Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,122 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox joins announcement of Driven To Assist fundraising initiative to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Tags: Civility and Service

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (March 3, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox will join the Larry H. Miller Company and the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation to announce a Driven to Assist community fundraiser and donation drive to benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“This donation drive of cash and goods will make a life-saving difference to those Ukrainians forced to leave their homes,” Gov. Cox said. “Utahns are drawn to help those in need and I encourage those who can to give and support this effort.”

Monetary donations made to the Community Foundation of Utah (CFU) through LHM.com will be matched up to $2 million with contributions from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation, Todd and Andie Pedersen Family, Ryan and Ashley Smith, Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation, Kem and Carolyn Gardner Family, the Huntsman Family Foundation, Jeremy and Kristin Andrus Family Foundation, Ron and Janet Jibson Family Foundation, Zions Bank, and other anonymous donors. Intermountain Healthcare is joining the Driven to Assist effort by preparing to airlift donated goods to bordering countries to aid refugees fleeing Ukraine in the coming months.

CFU will distribute donated funds to trusted organizations on the ground. Donations of critically needed items will be collected at five LHM Company locations along the Wasatch Front from Friday, March 4, through Saturday, March 12. After donations have been collected, First Lady Abby Cox’s initiative, Show Up, will help organize volunteer efforts to sort and prepare donations for distribution.

“In times of crisis, Utahns respond. They take action to serve, lift, and love, and that is why I’m proud to be a member of this community,” said Gail Miller, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation. “We have about 1,500 Ukrainian neighbors who live here in Utah. We are all heartbroken by the desperate situation their loved ones face in Ukraine. This is an opportunity for us to come together, put our arms around our neighbors, and show them that our hearts are united.”

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox joins announcement of Driven To Assist fundraising initiative to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.