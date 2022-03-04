George C. Platt Bridge Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Chester Counties

03/04/2022

King of Prussia PA – The George C. Platt Memorial Bridge is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia and Chester counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, March 7, through Saturday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the eastbound deck of the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge between the I-95 and the 26th Street interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, short term lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) between the London Grove and the Route 82 interchanges in New Garden, East Marlborough and Kennett townships, Chester County;

Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, short term lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) between the Route 82 and the U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) interchanges in Kennett Township, Chester County;

Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, short term lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) between the Route 272 and Route 10 interchanges in Lower Oxford, Oxford, and East Nottingham townships, Chester County;

Thursday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) inner lanes between Bridge Street and Large Street in Philadelphia; and

Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Tacony Street between Bridge Street and Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #