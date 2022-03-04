PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Pont Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Elk Creek Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Pont Road (Route 3017) over Temple Creek in Elk Creek Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Pont Road approximately 0.2 miles from the intersection of with West Road near the Crawford County line.

The project will include the removal of the existing asphalt overlay and concrete barriers from the structure, placing a new concrete deck and barriers, applying a waterproof membrane, and placing a new asphalt overlay. Work will also include new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The proposed 7.1-mile detour route will be posted using Route 6N, Crossingville Road (Route 4011), and Route 98.

The existing adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1983. Approximately 500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. The bridge is rated as fair condition.

The plans display for the Pont Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until March 21, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov.pa/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Eric J. Kellogg, P.E., at ekellogg@pa.gov, or 814-678-7079.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric J. Kellogg, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at ekellogg@pa.gov, or 814-678-7079.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

###