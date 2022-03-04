Introducing SculptureStuff – The Most Realistic Fruit Candle Sculptures on the Market
SculptureStuff is the brainchild of renowned candle designer, Dina Nova.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a world filled with standard, plain candles that merely add light to a room, SculptureStuff is changing this idea with the world’s most realistic and delightful fruit candles.
SculptureStuff is a woman-owned creator and retailer of handmade and unique sculptured candles for home décor. The company’s immaculate creations are used to add elements of decoration to any space, to create a calm and welcoming environment, and make the ultimate gift. SculptureStuff is well known throughout the Los Angeles area, with the company making appearances at various craft show events and pop-up markets.
In its most recent news, SculptureStuff is announcing the launch of its already trending line of realistic fruit candles. Each candle is detailed with precision for a realistic feel and look, utilize pure cotton wicks for easier lighting and relighting, and are hand-mixed and hand-poured. Not only that, but all of the company’s candles are made from biodegradable and vegan soy wax, mineral oil, and organic candle dye that are vegan and cruelty-free.
“I couldn’t be prouder of producing only the finest handmade candles,” says founder of SculptureStuff, Dina Nova. “I also love the fact that our creations double as timeless pieces of home décor, too. We know you will love how our creations bring life to your home.”
SculptureStuff’s realistic fruit candle collection boasts a wide variety of different styles, including:
• ‘Oh, You so Corny!’ Corn Candle
• Lemon Candle
• When Life Gives You Lemons’ - Set of 8 Lemon Candles
• Happy Orange Candle
• Happy Orange Candle - Set of 6
• Lime Candle
• Orange, Lemon, Lime, and Corn Candle Set – Set of 4
For more information about SculptureStuff, or to see the full collection, please visit https://sculpturestuff.com.
About SculptureStuff
SculptureStuff was founded in 2021 by Dina Nova, an immigrant who came to the US from Russia when she was just 18 years old. Dina has always been passionate about art and candles, which is how the idea for her business came to light. Dina operates SculptureStuff from her home studio in Los Angeles, CA.
