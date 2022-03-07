Pandemic-Related Aggression is a Major Cause of Auto Collisions

The Accident Recovery Team

Increased aggression has resulted in a significant increase in injury-causing motor vehicle accidents on US roadways.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States is experiencing the largest increase in traffic deaths since the 1940s. Automobile accidents had been on a steady decline since the 1960s when traffic laws, including speed limits, were developed and enforced. This is also when auto manufacturers were required to implement devices, including airbags, seatbelts, and other necessary safety features. According to a recent New York Times article, in 2019, the annual death rate from automobile collisions was at an all-time low.

The pandemic began in 2019 and by the summer of 2020 there was a major spike in injury-causing motor vehicle accidents and fatalities. This is the opposite of what traffic experts had hoped would occur when stay at home orders were put in place. So why has there been a significant increase in accidents?

COVID-19 disrupted the personal and professional lives of people nationally and globally. People were forced to work remotely and to spend an increased amount of time indoors to prevent the spread of the virus. Many people suffered mental health issues, including increased aggression, depression, and overall frustration due to the isolation.

This aggression is being demonstrated on roadways across the United States, which has led to a prevalence of preventable rage-fueled accidents that have resulted in serious and debilitating car accident injuries.

County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Centers have experienced a recent surge in clients with car accidents injuries at their facilities throughout South Florida. “Many of our recent patients have suffered from back injuries and neck injuries, including whiplash, and other accident-related injuries,” said East Fort Lauderdale chiropractor Dr. Laura Hochstein.

These injuries from motor vehicle accidents add increased pain to an already dire situation of patient physical and mental well-being. The accident recovery team at County Line Chiropractic wants individuals who have suffered injuries to know that safe and natural recovery is possible.

More About County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Centers

The accident recovery team at County Line Chiropractic has a mission to help people find pain relief through natural recovery. Since 1986, their experienced chiropractors have been serving the residents of Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Plantation, Pembroke Pines, Lauderhill, and East Fort Lauderdale.

