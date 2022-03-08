Structural Genomics Consortium Welcomes New Members - Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech and Janssen
Structural Genomics Consortium announces new members joining the open science organization, which aims to support accelerated drug discovery.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, March 8, 2022 - The Structural Genomics Consortium (SGC) is pleased to announce three new members of the open science consortium: Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.
The SGC is a leader in the development of chemical probes, which are used to study disease biology and enable target validation. Among other areas, the SGC has an interest in E3 ligase biology and in expanding the number of E3 ligases that can be targeted with drug-like small molecules. E3 ligases are important components of the Ubiquitin Proteasome System (UPS), the primary regulator of protein homeostasis that is essential for proper cellular function. This program seeks to increase the number of E3 ligases that can be used for targeted protein degradation (TPD). Cheryl Arrowsmith, Chief Scientist for the SGC Toronto laboratory explains, “Hijacking E3 ligases for TPD is a new way to eliminate disease-causing proteins (the products of disease-causing genes) that were previously thought to be ‘undruggable’. This new drug modality is revolutionizing the drug discovery field with vast potential for new therapeutics.”
In SGC’s precompetitive research program, all findings and results are shared with consortium members, with the goal of developing chemical probes which will be openly available to the scientific community. These partnerships are another example of the kind of open collaborations that exist within SGC’s large network of scientists. Aled Edwards, SGC CEO, comments on these latest collaborations stating, “Working together to discover new chemical probes for E3 ligases and collaborating with some of the world’s top scientists in these three companies is a real privilege.”
The addition of new industry partners like these further the organization’s open-access model, creating a unique system of shared knowledge, data, and information, leading to the organization’s larger goal of supporting accelerated drug discovery and increased therapeutic options for patients.
About Structural Genomics Consortium
The Structural Genomics Consortium is a global public private partnership dedicated to open science. It seeks to accelerate drug discovery by fostering collaboration among a large network of scientists in academia and industry and by making all research outputs openly available to the scientific community. The current SGC research hubs are in Canada, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
