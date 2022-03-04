2022-03-04 12:36:34.04 Missouri Family 'Blown Away' After $100,000 Scratchers Win

2022-03-04 12:36:34.04

A Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket revealed a $100,000 top prize for one lucky Missouri family.

The husband said the family was on their way home from a tournament when they stopped for gas at Trex Mart, 7812 Highway 116, in Lathrop. After purchasing two “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers tickets, the couple went ahead and scratched the tickets in their vehicle.

“I scratched the first number and said, ‘Ah, we won something,’” he recalled.

Seeing he’d matched 13 of the 15 numbers, he said, “Wow, this is maybe something good!”

The prizes won totaled $100,000.

“Everyone was just blown away,” he shared. “It was crazy. We couldn’t believe it!”

When asked what plans they had for their winnings, he said that they had purchased a boat just a few weeks earlier.

“Well, no boat payment!” he laughed.

“$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently has over $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000 and two $25,000 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Clinton County won more than $3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $303,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $521,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Clinton County, visit MOLottery.com.