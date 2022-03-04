Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,219 in the last 365 days.

2022-03-04 12:36:34.04 Missouri Family 'Blown Away' After $100,000 Scratchers Win

2022-03-04 12:36:34.04

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket revealed a $100,000 top prize for one lucky Missouri family. 

The husband said the family was on their way home from a tournament when they stopped for gas at Trex Mart, 7812 Highway 116, in Lathrop. After purchasing two “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers tickets, the couple went ahead and scratched the tickets in their vehicle.

“I scratched the first number and said, ‘Ah, we won something,’” he recalled. 

Seeing he’d matched 13 of the 15 numbers, he said, “Wow, this is maybe something good!”

The prizes won totaled $100,000. 

“Everyone was just blown away,” he shared. “It was crazy. We couldn’t believe it!”

When asked what plans they had for their winnings, he said that they had purchased a boat just a few weeks earlier.

“Well, no boat payment!” he laughed.

“$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently has over $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000 and two $25,000 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Clinton County won more than $3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $303,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $521,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Clinton County, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-03-04 12:36:34.04 Missouri Family 'Blown Away' After $100,000 Scratchers Win

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.