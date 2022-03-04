2022-03-04 12:43:41.38 $30,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Florissant

2022-03-04 12:43:41.38

A $30,000 Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash prize from the Sept. 5, 2021, drawing has been claimed in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office. The winning ticket was sold at Dierbergs Markets, 222 N. Highway 67, in Florissant.

Because another winning ticket also matched all five numbers drawn that night – 8, 16, 21, 30 and 35 - each of the winning tickets was worth half of the $60,000 jackpot. The other winning ticket was also sold in Florissant, at Halls Ferry Fuel, 12815 New Halls Ferry Road.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $55,000.