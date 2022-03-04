2022-03-04 12:50:03.363 First $1 Million Prize Won On 'Millionaire Blowout'

Submit Release
The first $1 million second-prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers game was recently claimed at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office. The winning ticket was purchased at Fast Lane, 240 College Campus Drive, in Moscow Mills.

The winner said it was the first time she had tried the $50 ticket, and that she had only really begun to play Scratchers in the last couple of years after becoming uncomfortable visiting larger entertainment venues.

“I said, ‘I’ll just buy Lottery tickets and stay home,’” she explained.

While purchasing her tickets at Fast Lane, the clerk happened to bring her attention to the new $50 Scratchers game.

“The lady at the counter said, ‘Have you seen our new [ticket]?’” she shared.

At first, she was hesitant to try the new ticket, but then decided to purchase two of them. Shortly after, she scratched the “Bonus” spot on the winning ticket, but left the rest of the ticket unscratched for a few days.

“I got it out a couple of days later and scratched the other part, and I thought, ‘Well, this is matching up!’”

Continuing to scratch the play area, she discovered that she was holding one of 21 tickets worth $1 million in “Millionaire Blowout.”

There are more than $326.4 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in “Millionaire Blowout,” including four top prizes of $5 million.

