Pelosi Announces $525 Million More for Bay Area Transit Under Democrats’ American Rescue Plan

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco Bay Area transit providers will receive over $525 million in additional transit funding under Democrats’ American Rescue Plan. This funding will be used to strengthen critical Bay Area transportation systems until ridership returns to normal levels, so that children can return safely to school, workers can commute safely to their jobs and communities can stay connected. Speaker Pelosi advocated directly with the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure this crucial investment. “Thanks to President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg, more than half-a-billion dollars in new federal funding from Democrats’ American Rescue Plan is headed to the Bay Area: helping us preserve essential, affordable public transportation access for Californians and save transit worker jobs,” Speaker Pelosi said. “The past two years have posed unprecedented challenges for our region’s public transit systems and those who rely upon them, which is why the Democratic Congress secured historic investments to help keep our infrastructure systems working safe and strong, now and in the future. As a proud Representative for San Francisco, it was my priority to ensure that BART, Muni, Caltrain and many more agencies get their fair share of this funding so that we can continue our work to Build a Better Bay Area.” Distributed by the Federal Transit Administration, these funds are drawn from $2.2 billion in American Rescue Plan FTA Additional Assistance grants supplementing previous transit assistance for communities across the country. These new investments will fund operation costs, strengthen sanitation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 on public transit and help avoid layoffs and furloughs. Adding to the $1.84 billion in American Rescue Plan transit funding previously delivered to the Bay Area, these funds bring that total to more than $2.3 billion. These funds are being delivered to five key Bay Area transit agencies: $270 million for Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART)

$115 million for San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni)

$75 million for Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District

$38.8 million for Caltrain

$26 million for San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) “San Francisco’s devoted public transit workers keep our City on the move every day,” Speaker Pelosi continued. “The Bay Area’s Congressional Delegation will continue fighting to protect these important jobs and ensure our transit agencies have resources they need to deliver the reliable service that San Franciscans deserve.” # # #