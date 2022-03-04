Love to Make Art Not War The Sweetest Kids' Creative Drawing Contest on Saturday
Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Launching Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program .…Jayme Johnson’s Epic Media and Women’s Day! #asweetdayinla #womensday #epicmedia #jaymejohnson #girlsdesigntomorrow www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find and hire talented professionals for sweet jobs. #landsweetjob #talentedprofessionals #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsors fulfilling creative experiences to participate in #makeartnotwar #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly party for kids. Kids bring a drawing to win the Sweetest Treats. Best drawing of day wins $100 gift card
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; a monthly party for kids. This Saturday, we are in Manhattan Beach from 3 to 4pm (at Manhattan Beach Creamery).
Kids bring a drawing of parent at work to earn the sweetest treat; Manhattan Beach's Best Ice Cream (Manhattan Beach Creamery).
Love to Make Art Not War...Best Drawing of the Day Wins $100 Dining or Shopping Gift Card (Kid Gets to Choose Which)
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA?
1. Party is for Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School Kids.
2. Location is in Manhattan Beach, on March 5th from 3pm to 4pm.
3. Recruiting for Good's Founder Carlos will collect drawings outside of Manhattan Beach Creamery and reward gift cards.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids who attend 'A Sweet Day in LA' Party; enjoy LA's Best Sweets, have fun, and learn to appreciate today!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn