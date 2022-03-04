All-girl team from the Philippines wins Sustainable Engineering Hackathon on UNESCO’s World Engineering Day

All nine finalists have produced short videos to be shown during a 24-hour live streaming event on 4 March, World Engineering Day. The live streaming will begin in Sydney, Australia, at midday local time on 4 March and conclude 24 hours later at 7 pm local time on 4 March in San José, Costa Rica.

The competition was judged by 40 engineers from 16 countries in the preliminary round and, in the final round, by six judges from UNESCO, Engineers Without Borders, the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies, the International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, the Global Engineering Deans Council and the International Engineering Alliance.

World Engineering Day was first celebrated in 2020. This annual UNESCO celebration was established to raise awareness of the essential role that engineering plays in mitigating the impact of climate change and advancing sustainable development.