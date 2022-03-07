Hinckley Allen Adds National Security Expert B. Stephanie Siegmann to its Litigation Team
B. Stephanie Siegmann has joined Hinckley Allen as a litigation partner and Chair of the International Trade & Global Security practice in its Boston office.
With nearly two decades of experience in national security and prosecution, Stephanie brings a wealth of knowledge in areas of great importance to our clients ."BOSTON, MA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hinckley Allen today announced that B. Stephanie Siegmann has joined the firm as a litigation partner and Chair of the International Trade & Global Security practice in its Boston office.
“Stephanie is another outstanding hire for our Firm and will be a key contributor to our strategic growth.” said David J. Rubin, Managing Partner at Hinckley Allen. “With nearly two decades of experience in national security and prosecution, Stephanie brings a wealth of knowledge in areas of great importance to our clients that will contribute to the further growth and depth of our litigation practice.”
Prior to joining Hinckley Allen, Siegmann served as the National Security Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Boston. She was responsible for supervising all national security investigations and prosecutions in the district, including international and domestic terrorism, terrorist financing, violations of U.S. export control laws and sanctions regulations, theft of intellectual property and proprietary information, money laundering, espionage, national security cyber intrusions, and tax and bank fraud. She also oversaw investigations focusing on attempts by China and other countries to steal U.S. technology and intellectual property from businesses and academia using cyber-enabled means and insiders.
Siegmann served as the National Security/Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council Coordinator for the District of Massachusetts, and was a member of numerous other committees focusing on threat assessments and national security issues.
In 2021, she was named a Top Woman of Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.
Siegmann began her career in 1997 as a prosecutor in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps where she prosecuted numerous violent crimes (i.e., murder, rape, and child abuse) as well as cases involving fraud and computer offenses. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office from September 2003 to February 2022, she led hundreds of investigations of national security related offenses resulting in the disruption of numerous illegal procurement networks designed to assist foreign governments in advancing their military capabilities.
Siegmann has handled several high profile matters, including: the extradition and successful prosecution of a Chinese businessman for illegally supplying hundreds of U.S. manufactured pressure transducers (a critical component in developing weapons’ grade uranium) to Iran’s nuclear weapons program using front companies located in China and conspirators located in several countries; obtaining a guilty plea from a Chinese businessman for illegally supplying parts with applications in anti-submarine warfare to a prohibited end-user on the Department of Commerce’s Entity List, after overcoming extensive litigation regarding a motion to suppress the border search of the businessman’s electronic devices; a plot directed by a prolific ISIS recruiter located in Syria to behead people in the United States resulting in a 30-year sentence against the leader of the conspiracy after trial; and the successful prosecution of three friends of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for the obstruction of the Boston Marathon bombings investigation.
Additionally, working with the Deputy Chief of Export Control and Sanctions at the Department of Justice, Siegmann conducted a three-year investigation of SAP SE, a global software company headquartered in Germany, after they made a voluntary self-disclosure that their software had been illegally downloaded in Iran, resulting in a non-prosecution agreement due to the company’s self-disclosures, level of cooperation, and extensive remediation efforts.
Siegmann graduated magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts, Boston with a Bachelor of Arts degree double, majoring in history and psychology in 1994. In 1997, she graduated magna cum laude receiving her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School.
Siegmann is a member of the Boston Bar Association and the Massachusetts Women’s Bar Association.
