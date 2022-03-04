Fastmetrics to be the Presenting Sponsor of the San Jose Earthquakes’ Match on March 5 at PayPal Park

/EIN News/ --



San Jose, California, United States, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastmetrics, the Official Business Internet Service Provider of the San Jose Earthquakes and a leading B2B ISP, will be the presenting sponsor for their Major League Soccer match on Saturday, March 5 (2:30 p.m. PT), when the San Jose Earthquakes host the Columbus Crew at PayPal Park. The multi-year sponsorship is aligned with Fastmetrics’ community support initiatives which include a partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes, the Mill Valley Little League and kite surfer Adam K who has been training with the Olympic team. Additionally, Fastmetrics works with local non-profits, including TODCO South of Market Neighborhood Builders.

“Strengthening our communities is very important to us. Especially in light of the many challenges that people and businesses have faced over the last two years” said Fastmetrics CEO and founder, Andreas Glocker.

The San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer franchise uses Fastmetrics managed high speed fiber internet services to power team and operational needs from their head office at PayPal Park.







About Fastmetrics Inc.

Fastmetrics is an award winning Internet Service Provider and a leading ISP for businesses and entire buildings throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and across the U.S.A. Managed high speed fiber Internet, installed quickly and professionally, is a most sought-after service, followed by Voice over IP and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) integrations.

Additionally, Fastmetrics provides a range of enterprise connectivity and network service options including dedicated Ethernet, direct cloud connect, WiFi optimization and managed router and firewall solutions. For more than 20 years, Fastmetrics has remained the Bay Area's only dedicated business ISP, empowering businesses to increase productivity and communicate more effectively. Since 2002, Fastmetrics has dedicated its services, expertise, customer care and support to thousands of San Francisco and Silicon Valley businesses and partners. For more information visit; www.fastmetrics.com.

Media Company: Fastmetrics, Inc. Media Name: Diana Glocker, Media Phone: 415-877-8111, Media Email: diana_fastmetrics@customers.prdistribution.org Media URL: https://www.fastmetrics.com/