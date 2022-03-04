Burgum, fellow governors call on Biden to unleash U.S. oil and gas production, restore energy independence

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today joined 24 fellow Republican governors in calling on President Biden to unleash U.S. oil and gas production and restore American energy independence to protect U.S. consumers and help U.S. allies.

“As governors, we call on President Biden to reverse his policies and restore America’s energy independence for our citizens as well as our allies abroad,” the joint statement reads. “By removing his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline, and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies – specifically Russia. Family budgets have already been stretched thin following record inflation. People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression.”

In addition to Burgum, the statement was signed by the governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.