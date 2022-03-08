The Houstonian Club Offers a Commonsense Approach to Nutrition and Dieting
During the month of March, National Nutrition Month, The Houstonian Club invites everyone to make informed food choices and develop healthy eating habits.
Find a dietary approach that helps you achieve your goal while maintaining lean body mass. Usually, this approach is nothing more complicated than managing portion sizes, limiting junk foods, and getting more movement throughout the day.
To celebrate National Nutrition Month, The Houstonian Club’s nutrition expert shares three reasons to stay away from fad diets and what to do instead.
I help my clients understand that although fad diets may work in the short term, they often come with long-lasting effects, and don’t address the problems that led to weight gain in the first place.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promising fast results and easy weight loss, fad diets are tempting. It is also hard to resist celebrities who glamourize the hype of a quick fix or friends and family who have seen rapid results. Although many of these diets are vastly different, they all have one thing in common: they offer a temporary solution to what is a lifelong problem for many.
— Denise Hernandez MS, RD, LD.
“I help my clients understand that although fad diets may work in the short term, they often come with long-lasting effects, and they don’t address the problems that led to weight gain in the first place,” says The Houstonian Club’s dietitian, Denise Hernandez, MS, RD, LD. “At The Houstonian Club, I teach that eating nutrient-dense foods coupled with lifestyle changes is a sustainable and healthy way to keep weight off.”
Metabolism Disrupter
Most fad diets promote disordered eating patterns, where certain macronutrients (carbs, fat) and therefore calories are restricted. Since our bodies are programmed to work at a specific metabolic rate, the restriction of calories disrupts our body’s homeostasis. While some body fat is lost, so is lean body mass (muscle mass). The result of a restrictive program is less body fat and a slower metabolism, making it easier for people to gain the weight right back.
The Fix: Find a dietary approach that helps achieve weight loss while maintaining lean body mass. Usually, this approach is nothing more complicated than managing portion sizes, limiting junk foods, and getting more movement throughout the day. Another important aspect is to divide weight and body composition goals into cycles. For example, instead of losing 50 pounds in one drawn-out process, lose ten pounds at a time, with some diet breaks in between. Breaking up weight loss in this way maintains lean body mass and protects your basal metabolic rate.
Not Sustainable
Since these diets are very restrictive, most people cannot continue eating that way for more than six weeks to a few months. This restriction also leads to binging on the foods that have been limited throughout the program.
The Fix: To make an approach more sustainable, individuals should change the most manageable diet behaviors. As each goal is met, move on to more challenging behaviors. Anyone will become discouraged if a goal is too hard to reach, but “stacking your victories” makes sustaining the process easier.
Promote Obsessive Food Behaviors
The extreme nature of fad diets creates an unhealthy relationship with food leading to guilt or shame for breaking diet rules.
The Fix: Remove morality from foods and food choices. When food is categorized as “good” or “bad,” it is assigned a moral value which can result in negative emotional responses when we eat “bad” foods. Almost everyone eats between 21-28 meals per week; therefore, individuals will reach weight loss goals if 16-22 of these meals stay within dietary guidelines. The 80/20 rule makes it easier for those struggling with this.
