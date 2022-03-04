Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined Indiana in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit to force the Biden Administration to release documents that will shed light on its labeling parents domestic terrorists for voicing their opinions at school board meetings across the country. The complaint focuses on the actions of the National School Boards Association (NSBA), reportedly committed in tandem with the White House and the Department of Justice (DOJ), when they accused parents across the United States of domestic terrorism last fall.

In a letter written to Attorney General Garland, the NSBA asked DOJ to invoke the Patriot Act to stifle parents from speaking up at school board meetings challenging their children’s indoctrination through liberal texts and racially charged, anti-white lessons, as well as the continuation of school mask mandates and remote learning.

“There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as ‘domestic terrorists’ when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Biden Administration cannot silence parents for exercising their constitutional rights and treat them like terrorists simply for having concerns about what their children are being taught. I will not back down in this fight to preserve our kids’ hearts and minds, to protect the rights of parents to engage with their schools, and to prevent the Biden Administration’s oppressive actions.”

To read the complaint click here.