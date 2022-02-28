2022-02-28 08:54:31.23 Macon C-Store Sells $50,000 Winning "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers Ticket

2022-02-28 08:54:31.23

A Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket sold at Casey’s General Store, 807 E. Briggs Drive in Macon, revealed a $50,000 prize. The prize was claimed in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Feb. 23.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently offers over $330 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million and 21 $1 million prizes.

Players can enter their eligible “Millionaire Blowout” tickets into their My Lottery® Players Club accounts for a chance to win $500 cash in “Scratch Big, Win Big!” monthly drawings.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Macon County won more than $2.6 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $263,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $853,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Macon County, visit MOLottery.com.