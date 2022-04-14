Veronica Dubroc’s newly released “The Daughter of the Puppet King” is an amazing novel about friendship

The Daughter of the Puppet King

“The Daughter of the Puppet King” by author Veronica Dubroc is a must-read tale of four teenagers who went on an adventure in saving the Kingdom from evil.

I hope that all readers enjoy the adventures of Victoria, Cornelius, Rupert, and Kylan as much I did. They are brilliant and clever. They all have a tremendous amount of strength.” — Veronica Dubroc