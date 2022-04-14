Veronica Dubroc’s newly released “The Daughter of the Puppet King” is an amazing novel about friendship
“The Daughter of the Puppet King” by author Veronica Dubroc is a must-read tale of four teenagers who went on an adventure in saving the Kingdom from evil.
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Daughter of the Puppet King: Second Edition": a well-crafted book that aims to give hope and inspiration to readers of all ages. The novel talks about the adventure of four teenagers who were tasked to keep the Kingdom away from evil and save it from tyrants. "The Daughter of the Puppet King: Second Edition" is the creation of published author Veronica Dubroc, a woman who loves writing, sports, nature, and educating the people around her.
Dubroc writes, “This book is a coming-of-age story of 4 teenagers tasked with saving their Kingdom from a tyrannical and evil sorcerer. The friends must learn to use magic and their world knowledge to be successful.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Dubroc’s new book is a gripping tale that tells everyone a message of hope and inspiration that they can apply in their life to grow holistically as a person.
The author hopes that the story of the four main characters who went on an adventure to save their Kingdom from evil will inspire every reader to face every challenge that they may face in their lifetime.
"I hope that all readers enjoy the adventures of Victoria, Cornelius, Rupert, and Kylan as much I did. They are brilliant and clever. They all have a tremendous amount of strength. Victoria and Kylan are women that I aspired to be like as a teenage girl. I hope my readers can find inspiration in all of them."
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
