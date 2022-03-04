Submit Release
Cryan-Scutari Bill Would Allocate $25 Million in Housing Aid for Ida Victims

Trenton – The Senate today approved legislation that would make a supplemental appropriation of $25 million from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency to revitalize the Capital Improvement Assistance Program to provide housing aid to victims of Hurricane Ida.

The bill, S-1802, is sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senate President Nick Scutari.

“The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought unprecedented rainfall and resulting damage to many communities across New Jersey and Union County residents were hit especially hard,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “Hundreds were left homeless and thousands suffered significant damage to their homes. Many of the storm’s victims are still without shelter. This funding is needed as temporary solutions are running out.”

“Our most affected communities still have not fully recovered and many people are not back in their homes,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Somerset/Middlesex). “They need resources for housing and home repair grants as well as other programs that will cover property loss. Living without a residence of their own for this long is a real hardship.”

Under the bill, the funds would go to the HMFA for loans to finance rehabilitation and physical improvements for affordable housing properties needing assistance due to the impact of natural disasters, including Hurricane Ida. The funding would revitalize the Capital Improvement Assistance Program, which would provide the housing aid.

Union County suffered five fatalities, hundreds were left homeless and thousands more suffered significant property damage to their homes.

The Senate vote was 39-0.

