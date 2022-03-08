The Roundhouse Foundation expands support for Career and Technical Education in Oregon
Grant program reaches five more community colleges in the 2022-2023 school year
My hope is that these students see and hear that people believe in them and want them to succeed.”SISTERS, OREGON, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roundhouse Foundation, which supports innovative programs in Oregon’s rural communities, has expanded its Career and Technical Education (CTE) grant program, which assists and encourages community college students pursuing specific study areas. The program reduces some of the financial barriers that can keep students from accessing credentials and skills for jobs in high-demand sectors.
— Erin Borla, Executive Director and Trustee of the Roundhouse Foundation
Funding will support hundreds of students enrolled in credit-earning CTE programs including: automotive and diesel technology; early childhood education; fire science; forest resources technology; manufacturing technology; veterinary technology; dental assistant programs; welding technology; and others.
“Sometimes these programs are overlooked with scholarship dollars,” said Erin Borla, Executive Director and Trustee of the Roundhouse Foundation. “My hope is that these students see and hear that people believe in them and want them to succeed.”
The Roundhouse Foundation made the decision to expand the grant program following the success of the initial pilot program at Central Oregon Community College in 2021-22. The five additional Oregon community college CTE programs selected for the 2022-2023 school year are: Columbia Gorge Community College, Rogue Community College, Tillamook Bay Community College, Treasure Valley Community College and Klamath Community College.
Students do not apply for the grant—funds are awarded to every student in select study areas to assist with materials needed for class, beyond tuition and books. For example, welding technology students receive funds to buy protective clothing and equipment specific to welding. Early childhood education students can use grant funds to buy creative educational materials to bolster development of new forms of teaching.
As the job market continues to transform, CTE programs such as these provide credentials and training for a wide range of high-wage, highly skilled jobs. Because some of these programs do not include a formal college degree, funding has traditionally been difficult to secure.
The supported CTE programs align with The Roundhouse Foundation’s vision of creating a positive impact through collaboration with communities and encouraging creative problem solving and innovative programming to stimulate local economies. At this time, participation in this program is by invitation only for selected community college partners.
About Roundhouse Foundation
The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters, Oregon since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.
In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters. For more information about the Foundation or PMRCAA please visit www.RoundhouseFoundation.org.
