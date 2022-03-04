More about Man Arrested Following a Drug Investigation in Toombs County and Montgomery County, GA

Toombs County and Montgomery County, GA (March 3, 2022) – On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Lavoris Devon Nails, age 38, of Vidalia, Montgomery County, GA, was arrested following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia Police Department, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision. Nails was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine at his residence located at 1637 Taylor Springs Road in Vidalia, Montgomery County, GA, while arrest warrants were being served and a parole search was being conducted. During the parole search, agents seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and drug related paraphernalia.

Nails is charged with four counts of Sale of Crack Cocaine in Toombs County. Additional charges are pending in Montgomery County. Smith was booked into the Toombs County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Toombs County as well as Vidalia, Montgomery County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, and Vidalia Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 526-6778 or the Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Toombs County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.