More about Man Arrested Following a Drug Investigation in Lyons, Toombs County, GA

Lyons, GA (March 3, 2022) – On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Christopher Smith, age 33, of Lyons, GA, was arrested following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lyons Police Department. During the arrest of Smith, it was discovered that he was in possession of firearms and illegal drugs. A search warrant was executed at Smith’s residence at 254 E. Clifton Avenue, Lot 10, in Lyons, Toombs County, GA, by SRDEO and Lyons Police Department. During the execution of the search warrant, agents seized two long guns, four handguns along with ammunition, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine/ICE, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and drug related paraphernalia.

Christopher Smith is charged with two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearms During Commission of Certain Crimes. Smith was booked into the Toombs County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Lyons, Toombs County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO, Lyons Police Department and Toombs County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Lyons Police Department at (912) 526-3638 or Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 526-6778 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Toombs County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.