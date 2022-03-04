Online Business Services Portal Highlighted in Short Informational Video

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, March 4, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The Secretary of State’s Office partnered with Alabama Interactive to produce a short video highlighting our Online Business Services portal. The online portal makes it incredibly easy for businesses and other entities to submit their necessary filings without the assistance of third-parties.

With the passage of Act 2020-73, the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division was required to make many changes to the administration of business filings. These changes were aimed at streamlining and modernizing business fillings through the Secretary of State’s online portal in an effort to help citizens complete their filings. Since January 2021, 87% of all new business formations have been filed through the Secretary of State’s online portal.

We would like to express our gratitude to Alabama Interactive for their assistance in producing this short informational video and helping to raise awareness about this user-friendly tool.

For more information about the online portal, contact the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division at (334) 242-5324.

###