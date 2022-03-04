Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,283 in the last 365 days.

Online Business Services Portal Highlighted in Short Informational Video

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, March 4, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The Secretary of State’s Office partnered with Alabama Interactive to produce a short video highlighting our Online Business Services portal. The online portal makes it incredibly easy for businesses and other entities to submit their necessary filings without the assistance of third-parties.

With the passage of Act 2020-73, the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division was required to make many changes to the administration of business filings. These changes were aimed at streamlining and modernizing business fillings through the Secretary of State’s online portal in an effort to help citizens complete their filings. Since January 2021, 87% of all new business formations have been filed through the Secretary of State’s online portal.

We would like to express our gratitude to Alabama Interactive for their assistance in producing this short informational video and helping to raise awareness about this user-friendly tool.

For more information about the online portal, contact the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division at (334) 242-5324.

 

 

###

You just read:

Online Business Services Portal Highlighted in Short Informational Video

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.