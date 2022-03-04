Surge Arrester Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2026

surge arrester market

Increase in use of modern smart electronic appliances such as LED TV, washing machines, and others are the factors that drive growth of surge arrester market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of customers for electrical houseware and appliances, increase in use of modern smart electronic appliances such as LED TV, washing machines, and others are the factors that drive the growth of the global surge arrester market. As above devices need protection from lightening strokes and switching surges that can damage appliances, there is a need for surge arrester. This increase in need drives the growth of the surge arrester market globally. High initial cost and installation cost limit the market growth. The rise in growth of renewable energy and increase in demand from locomotive sector are expected to be the upcoming opportunities for the growth of the global surge arrester market. As in case of renewable energy, it is highly sensitive to switching surges. This increases the need of surge arresters in renewable energy sector.

The surge arrester market is segmented on the basis of class, material, voltage range, end user, and region. By class, the market is divided into station class, intermediate class, and distribution class. By material, it is bifurcated into polymeric and porcelain. By voltage range, it is categorized into low, medium, and high. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into utilities, industries, transportation, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global surge arrester market are Siemens, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power and Industries Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Legrand S.A., Emerson Electric Co., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. These major companies are adopting a number of strategies such as product launch, research, developments in surge arrester product performance, and others to maintain pace in the market. Among these key players, Siemens is providing various types of surge arresters with providing with newer technologies such as application based development for used in overvoltage protection, overload protection, and others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The global surge arrester market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the surge arrester for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & surge arrester market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The global surge arrester market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Key Market Segmentation

By Class

Station Class

Intermediate Class

Distribution Class

By Material

Polymeric

Porcelain

By Voltage Range

Low

Medium

High

By End User

Utilities

Industries

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

