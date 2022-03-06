Metaverse in Finance Market Emergen Trends, Share, Types, Applications, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Metaverse is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the finance sector as increasing number of financial institutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in metaverse, increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, and use of metaverse to improve financial data management are some key factors expected to drive market growth

It sheds light on the major companies that contribute significantly to the global sector. The report studies the presence of these companies in major geographical regions and their individual placement in the worldwide business. It helps in projecting the growth of Metaverse in Finance through the years and in predicting its expansion in the forecasted time span. The increase in the demand for the product is boosting the overall production to ensure a smooth functioning demand-supply chain.

Advancements in metaverse are expected to boost its adoption in the finance and business sector with a sharp focus on social connection. Businesses can leverage metaverse to advertise their products and will open up new opportunities for entirely digital products. Increasing focus on virtual reality, digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency, rising use of metaverse technology to streamline financial data management, and development of metaverse wallets are some factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of metaverse technology by traditional financial institutions, integration of decentralized finance protocols, and growing popularity of NFTs are some other factors expected to further contribute to revenue share over the forecast period.

Blockchain Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Blockchain segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrency in metaverse, rising use of blockchain to smart contracts and carry out secure financial transactions, and advancements in metaverse crypto projects. Blockchain offers digital proof of ownership for assets in metaverse and this ensure enhanced compatibility and interoperability in the metaverse.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

National Bank of Kuwait

Kookmin Bank

Shinhan Bank

IBK Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities

Mogo, Inc.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in finance market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blockchain

Metaverse Wallets

Virtual Assistants

Non-fungible Tokens (NFT)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Brokerage Firms

Investment Banks

Financial Institutions

Fintech Companies

Digital Asset Management Companies

Financial Advisory Companies

Commercial Banks

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Metaverse in Finance market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Metaverse in Finance market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Metaverse in Finance market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Metaverse in Finance market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Metaverse in Finance market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

