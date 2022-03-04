Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth at CAGR of 30.25% by 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The artificial intelligence (AI) based security market was valued at US$ 2.94 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 31.49 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.25% during the forecast period

The Artificial Intelligence-based Security market report provides a detailed market outline, covering each facet of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain frameworks. It throws light on the crucial market dynamics, together with the current trends in the market. The report covers the analysis of various sectors in its entirety that propels the growth of the market like trends & opportunities, which may affect the market in a negative/positive way in the long run. It also highlights on the varied applications and segments. The report contains information on par with the historic milestones and latest trends. A profound study has been conducted on each segment covering each important factor, such as the market growth potential, the dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence-based Security market, the market CAGR, and the market valuation.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Nvidia Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Xilinx Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Micron Technology

• IBM Corporation

• Cylance Inc.

• Threatmetrix

• Securonix Inc.

• Amazon

• Sift Science

• Acalvio Technologies

• Skycure Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Artificial Intelligence-based Security market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Deployment Type:

• Cloud Deployment

• On-premise Deployment

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Security Type:

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Solutions:

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Encryption

• Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

• Unified Threat Management (UTM)

• Antivirus/Antimalware

• Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

• Others (Firewall, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, DDOS Mitigation, Web Filtering, Application Whitelisting, and Patch Management)

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Context Awareness Computing

• Natural Language Processing

Global artificial intelligence based security Market, By Verticals:

• Government & Defense

• BFSI

• Enterprise

• Infrastructure

• Automotive & Transportation

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others (Oil & Gas, Education, Energy)

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Artificial Intelligence-based Security market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.