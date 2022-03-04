Biometric Vehicle Access Market Identifies its True Potential Opportunities of vehicle and Technological Advancements

Biometric Vehicle Access Market

Today, most vehicles in the world are fitted with biometric vehicle access control systems. These include biometric readers that are used to read the inside of a vehicle's doors and identify the identity of the driver before allowing them to pass through. Biometric Vehicle Access systems use voice recognition to verify the identity of the person requesting admission. Biometric recognition is a growing industry and already includes voice recognition systems inside some vehicles. Voice recognition is commonly used for access control and access to secured areas. Voice recognition can also be combined with fingerprint recognition to offer a more secure, and often quicker, method of access for those who may not have a finger or hand to offer a finger or hand to gain access.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Safran S.A, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Nuance Communications, Synaptics Incorporated BIODIT, Denso Corporation, EyeLock, FPC, HID Global, IriTech, KeyLemon, NEC, Olea Sensor Networks, and VOXX International Corporation.

Rising demand for authentication in automobiles as a result of increasing cases of car thefts around the globe coupled with the rapid adoption by the commercial transportation service providers is expected to augment growth of the biometric vehicle access market during the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing initiatives from the governments to improve accessibility and transparency of mass identity for tracking and preventing any criminal activity are expected to boost growth of the biometric vehicle access market throughout the forecast period.

» The biometric vehicle access market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the growing cases of car thefts and technological advancements.

» For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2019, around 721,885 vehicles were stolen in the U.S.

» From a geographical standpoint, the European region is leading the biometric vehicle access market on the heels of high growth in the automobile industry (majorly led by Germany) and rising demand for passenger vehicles.

» Another noteworthy region is Asia Pacific which is teeming with attractions for the biometric vehicle access market in the view of rapid adoption of electric vehicles in highly populous countries such as China and India.

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It clarifies macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.



Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaway

1.5. Stakeholders



Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation



Biometric Vehicle Access Market Insights

3.1. Biometric Vehicle Access - Industry snapshot

3.1.1. Leading Companies

3.1.2. Key Companies to Watch

3.2. Biometric Vehicle Access - Ecosystem analysis

3.2.1. Market overview

3.2.2. Commercial Landscape

3.3. Biometric Vehicle Access Market Dynamics

3.3.1. - Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. The threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

