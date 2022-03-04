Start-stop Battery Market Explains Attractive Investment Opportunities With Upcoming Trend & Technology |A123, Panasonic

Start-stop Battery Market

At the beginning of a recently published report on the Start-stop Battery Market extensive analysis of the industry has been done with an insightful explanation.

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It clarifies macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.



The global start-stop battery market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

» A123 System LLC

» ATLASBX Co. Ltd

» East Penn Manufacturing

» Exide Technologies

» GS Yuasa International Ltd.

» Johnson Controls

» Leoch Battery Inc.

» Panasonic Corporation

» Saft America Inc.

» Tianneng Power International

Among applications, the electric vehicles segment held a dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the electric vehicle segment generated revenue of US$ 4.2 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period to reach US$ 18.8 billion by 2025. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is one of the major factors driving growth of the segment. For instance, according to International Energy Agency, the global sales of new electric cars surpassed 1 million units in 2017, which was 56 percent sales growth of new electric car as compared to that in 2016. China held the largest market share of sales of electric cars in 2017.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Battery Type:

➼ Lead-acid Battery

➼ Absorbent Glass Mat

➼ Enhanced Flooded Battery

➼ Lithium-ion Battery

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Application

➼ Conventional Vehicle

➼ Electric Vehicle



